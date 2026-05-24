"Never Allow Them Near Us": DMK Rips Into Congress Over Support To Vijay

DMK leader and Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a blistering attack on the Congress, after it backed the minority government led by actor-Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The DMK should "never trust the Congress again," he said at a party event, accusing Congress leaders of lacking "basic gratitude and decency" despite winning seats with the backing of DMK cadre and the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"DMK cadre was the reason for the Congress winning five MLAs. People voted for them because they wanted MK Stalin as the chief minister. But today, for some positions, they ran away without informing us. We should never trust Congress, which lacks basic gratitude and decency. We should never allow them near us. The people of Tamil Nadu will teach them a perfect lesson very soon," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

He also blamed the Congress for the BJP's rise across India.

Read: TVK's Win In Tamil Nadu Sparks Major Alliance Realignment Across Parties

"I thought (Prime Minister) Modi and Amit Shah were the reasons for the BJP's victory across India. But it is evident now that the Congress is the reason for the BJP's rise in India. Our leader, MK Stalin, carried the Congress on his shoulders in the last parliament and assembly elections," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The remarks come amid growing tensions between the DMK and the Congress after the latter chose to back the TVK that emerged short of a majority in the recent state elections.

Resolutions were also passed during the DMK meeting, branding Congress as "backstabbers" and "leeches" surviving on the hard work of their alliance partners.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also urged the DMK Youth Wing functionaries to politically educate the youngsters, especially Gen Z voters, and increase political awareness among families and first-time voters.

DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin reiterated that the TVK government would not complete its five-year tenure.

"They have the support of 13 and 107, that is 120 MLAs. They tried to break AIADMK to show bigger numbers, but they failed. Even today, they are like a cat on the wall. There is no doubt, any time, any day, this government is going to fall," Stalin said.

He also criticised parties such as the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML for initially extending outside support to the government but later joining the cabinet.

"Communists, VCK, and IUML went there to extend support to the government. But now they are part of the cabinet. Best wishes. Let us wait patiently and see what happens there. Surely, this is not a government that will complete a five-year tenure," he added.

Read: Congress-DMK Divorce Raises BJP's Hopes Of New Delhi Affair

In a political swipe at Vijay's administration, Stalin compared the public's excitement over the new government to children enjoying a new toy before eventually returning to a familiar plaything.

"Like how children get bored with new toys in a few days, people, too, will get bored with the actor's governance. They will yearn for us like children yearning for their mother," Stalin remarked.

Congress, Left Parties, VCK, and the IUML have been part of the DMK alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After the state election results, the DMK allies shifted their support to Vijay's party.