Another Setback For MK Stalin's DMK, MDMK Quits Alliance After 9 Years

In a significant political realignment in Tamil Nadu, the MDMK has formally ended its nine-year alliance with the DMK, while stopping short of officially announcing that it will join the ruling TVK-led front. The decision was taken at the party's general council meeting today.

In its resolutions, the MDMK welcomed Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's government and urged it to remain uncompromising on key poll promises, including maintaining a corruption-free administration and protecting Tamil Nadu's rights on issues such as the Mekedatu dam project.

However, the resolutions made no explicit reference to joining the TVK alliance, even though political signals have increasingly pointed in that direction.

The party justified its exit from the DMK-led alliance by alleging that "attempts were made to weaken the MDMK" and claiming there was "a secret plan to enable the AIADMK to form the government," making it impossible for the party to continue in the alliance.

The move comes as a setback for the DMK but is also tempered by a blow to the MDMK itself. Its two MLAs, elected in the 2026 Assembly election on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol, boycotted the general council meeting after indicating they would remain with the DMK. Their decision means that even if the MDMK formally aligns with the TVK, the ruling party's legislative strength will not immediately increase, nor will vacancies arise to trigger by-elections.

Signs of the MDMK's exit had emerged earlier when the party abstained during the TVK government's trust vote. This was followed by meetings between MDMK chief Vaiko, his son and MP Durai Vaiko, Chief Minister Vijay and senior TVK leaders.

With the MDMK's departure, the Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK are now aligned with the ruling TVK. The Congress has become a coalition partner in the government with two ministers, while the VCK and IUML have one minister each in the cabinet. The CPI and CPM, meanwhile, continue to extend outside support to the minority TVK government.

The development also comes amid growing voices within the DMK for the party to contest future elections on its own. DMK MP Kanimozhi first floated the idea, a position later echoed by former Union minister and DMK MP A. Raja.

Ironically, Vaiko was once regarded as the political protege of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. He, however, was expelled from the DMK in 1993 amid his soaring popularity and a perception that he could be a challenger to Karunanidhi's son, MK Stalin.

His love-hate relationship with the DMK saw him in and out of the alliance. He is now steering the MDMK out of the DMK alliance once again.