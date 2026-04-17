Rs 2,500 To Women, Rs 25 Lakh Loan: Vijay's Welfare Push In TVK Manifesto

Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has unveiled a manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, focusing on youth, women and fisherfolk. The party believes that these three sections of voters could decisively shape the outcome of the elections.

Released in a book format, the manifesto largely reiterates Vijay's earlier assurances but presents them as a structured welfare blueprint aimed at expanding social security, economic mobility and targeted subsidies.

Women emerge as a central pillar of TVK's electoral strategy, with the document noting that they account for nearly 51 per cent of the state's electorate. With sexual offences against women and women's safety emerging as key poll issues, the party has rolled out an array of women-centric measures, including six free LPG cylinders annually, a steep hike in monthly financial assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, and the provision of eight grams of gold under marriage assistance schemes. In addition, the manifesto promises enhanced maternity benefits, support for women-led self-help groups, and targeted skill development programmes aimed at boosting women's participation in the workforce.

TVK has proposed collateral-free education loans of up to Rs 25 lakh -- from Class 12 through higher education, including PhD programmes. The party has also promised internship stipends, financial assistance for unemployed graduates and diploma holders, and collateral-free business loans to encourage entrepreneurship among young people.

The party has pledged to work towards a drug-free Tamil Nadu through stricter enforcement, awareness campaigns in educational institutions, and rehabilitation programmes.

The manifesto also makes an outreach to the fishing community, particularly in coastal districts. It promises a first-of-its-kind minimum support price (MSP) for eight selected fish varieties, Rs 27,000 as relief during the annual fishing ban period, along with subsidised diesel, insurance coverage and housing support.

On national issues, TVK has taken a clear stance against delimitation based on population and the "One Nation, One Poll" proposal, promising legal opposition to both.

Unlike stars such as Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan, Vijay is entering politics at the peak of his acting career. The actor-politician remains optimistic about replicating the success of C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, who rose to power in 1967 and 1977, respectively.