Vijay Steps Up Perambur Campaign, Bets On Youth, Women And Proxy Outreach

In a surprising move, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay on Friday made an unannounced visit to the Perambur constituency in Chennai, one of the two seats he is contesting, signalling an intensified push in the crucial urban battleground.

He is also in the fray from Trichy East, giving his campaign a dual-constituency focus.

Voting in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23. Counting is on May 4. The main contestants are the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. SPA members include the Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The actor-turned-politician engaged in a door-to-door campaign, interacting directly with residents and supporters. In a symbolic outreach to women voters, Vijay joined a group of women supporters in drawing his party's 'whistle' symbol as rangoli, underlining the campaign's grassroots and cultural connect. He is expected to continue campaigning in Perambur on Saturday.

However, Vijay's limited on-ground presence, having covered only six of Tamil Nadu's 38 districts so far, has led the party to rely on alternative campaign methods. In several constituencies he has not visited, TVK candidates are deploying holograms, towering cutouts and even Vijay lookalikes to fill the vacuum and sustain visibility among voters.

His original plan to tour all districts suffered a setback following the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives, further constraining his campaign schedule. Party leaders argue that the use of such proxy outreach tools helps bridge the gap in areas where the star campaigner has been unable to travel.

Vijay commands a cult following among youth and children, many of them first-time voters, and the party is banking heavily on this demographic advantage. At the same time, the actor enjoys a massive social media following, which the party believes can amplify his message far beyond physical rallies and, in some cases, even more effectively than in-person campaigning.

The use of lookalikes, holograms and high-visibility campaign props is aimed at complementing this digital reach, ensuring that his presence is felt both online and on the ground.

His campaign is also making a targeted push to attract minorities and fisherfolk, key voting blocs in several constituencies, with these campaign surrogates playing a crucial role in outreach.

Positioning himself as an alternative to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Vijay has sharpened his attack on issues such as alleged corruption, dynastic politics, and women's safety - emerging as central poll issues.

TVK's manifesto reflects this focus, promising six free LPG cylinders annually, an increase in monthly financial assistance for women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh per family.

However, Vijay's political gamble remains a solo one. Despite offering a share in power, no major political party has come forward to ally with TVK, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu.