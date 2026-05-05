5 Hours, 1 Roar: How Vijay's Arrival Turned Loyola College Into A Carnival

The road outside Loyola College in Chennai did not look like a campus on Monday evening. It looked like a festival ground, part cinema release, part political coronation, part street carnival.

By late afternoon, the crowd had already begun to build...slowly at first, then all at once. What started as clusters of early arrivals swelled into a packed, restless mass over the next five hours. By the time actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay arrived to collect his winning MLA certificate, the gates had already dissolved into a sea of humanity. Men and women, young and old, erupting into frenzy and celebrations. Those who came for Vijay stayed put. They stood through heat, through dust, through the long wait that stretched into evening.

What began as slow-moving traffic turned into full-fledged jams across adjoining stretches, vehicles inching forward, then stalling, then giving up entirely as the crowd thickened.

Drums rolled first - deep, insistent, almost ritualistic. Then came the whistles. The whistle, now synonymous with Vijay's movement, cut through the crowd in sharp bursts, and then firecrackers tore through the late evening heat, leaving behind a haze that smelt of victory.

Holding that surge in place were hundreds of police personnel, deployed across junctions, medians and entry points. Barricades were set up in layers. Officers formed human chains, directing vehicles away, urging the crowd to stay within limits, stepping in quickly when excitement threatened to tip into a surge.

In fact, as the hour of Vijay's arrival drew closer, police were forced to take the decisive step of halting vehicle movement altogether across the immediate stretch. Barricades went up, diversions were enforced, and the entire approach road was cleared of traffic...turned, for that brief window, into a pedestrian sea of supporters.

Waves of sloganeering rolled across the crowd...cheers erupted... Laughter, claps, chants, an unbroken layer of happiness and celebrations that sat above everything else.

This was no ordinary win. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had just rewritten Tamil Nadu's political script - emerging as the single-largest force in its debut election, a feat that signals a tectonic shift in a state long dominated by legacy parties. Across Chennai and beyond, celebrations had already erupted through the night, with fans dancing, whistling and bursting crackers in spontaneous displays of loyalty at every stretch of busy roads.

But at Loyola, it was something more intimate: a convergence of fan culture and political mobilisation, indistinguishable from each other.

"This is not just a victory, this is our festival," shouted Pradeep, a 24-year-old graduate, his voice hoarse from chanting. "We celebrated his films like this. Now we are celebrating our future." Near him, a middle-aged woman who identified herself as a booth agent wiped tears from her eyes. "For years, we worked quietly. People laughed and said fans cannot become cadres. Today we showed them."

That transformation, from fandom to cadre, has been at the heart of TVK's rise. Analysts point to years of groundwork, converting a vast cinema following into a disciplined grassroots machine. At Loyola, there were coordinating chants as each rumour of Vijay's arrival rippled through the crowd.

And then he came.

The moment was brief, almost fleeting. A wave of sound rose, cracked, and then doubled back on itself. Mobile phones shot up like a forest of glass. A chant, "Thalapathy! Thalapathy!"- rolled like thunder across the compound.

For a few seconds, order dissolved into pure frenzy. "It feels like a first-day-first-show," laughed Karthik, a college student. "But this time, the hero is real, and the story is ours."

Yet beneath the euphoria lies an unresolved question - what next?

Despite its sweeping performance, winning or leading in well over 100 seats, TVK is still navigating the arithmetic of power, just short of a clear majority in the 234-member assembly. Alliances, negotiations, and the choice of leadership now loom large.

A senior cadre, declining to be named, put it bluntly: "Celebration is one day. Governance is five years. People have given us hope, now we must prove we deserve it."

Back outside Loyola College, the drums and the noise had not stopped. If anything, they had grown louder, as though determined to stretch this moment for as long as possible.

Because for thousands gathered there, this was not just about their superstar's win. It was about a movement arriving.