Student Stabs Teacher Inside Maharashtra School Over Transfer Certificate Dispute

A minor student stabbed a teacher inside a school following an argument over a Transfer Certificate (TC) in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident took place at Little Flower School in the Cantonment area of the city.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the student, the teacher and the school principal engaged in what appears to be a discussion inside the principal's cabin. Moments later, the student suddenly turns aggressive and appears to threaten the teacher, prompting all three to stand up. Within seconds, the student pulls out a knife and stabs the teacher in the chest. The injured teacher is seen stepping back as panic erupts inside the cabin. The student then begins shouting while school staff and others rush in and try to calm him down before he is eventually restrained.

The teacher sustained injuries in the knife attack and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the student had come to the school to collect his Transfer Certificate. During the process, an argument broke out between him and the teacher. The situation escalated, and the student allegedly attacked the teacher with a knife.

Officials said the accused had also reportedly clashed with the same class teacher when he was a student at the school.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the minor had ordered the knife used in the attack online.

Police detained the juvenile soon after the incident and launched an investigation. Further questioning is underway.