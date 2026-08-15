Girl Falls Into Water While Filming Reel At Dam, Friend Jumps In. Both Die

Two college girls drowned after falling into a dam while taking a selfie and shooting a reel in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Borgaon dam, they said.

A group of around 15 students of a pharmacy college visited the dam after their college hours. Of these students, Mohini Gautre and Amruta Khedkar, both aged 21, were standing on the dam wall taking selfies and shooting a reel on their mobile phones, the police said.

While filming, one of them lost her balance and fell into the dam water. Seeing her friend struggling for life, her friend immediately jumped in to rescue her. However, unaware of the water's depth and the strength of the current, she too began to drown. Both of them were swept away by the flow, they added.

Their classmates immediately alerted the villagers, who informed the disaster management personnel about the incident. The rescue team reached the spot and recovered the bodies of both the students, the officials said.

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