Medical Student In Maharashtra Jumps To Death From College Dean's Office

A second-year MBBS student of a private medical college in Maharashtra's Wardha district jumped to her death from the dean's office over some issues with attendance, an official said on Friday.

The student of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, affiliated with the Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, at Sawangi died by suicide on Thursday afternoon, he said.

The medical student, in her early 20s, hailed from Nagpur, said an official from Sawangi police station.

Citing preliminary investigation, the official said the young woman had issues with her attendance and was not allowed to take some of her examinations.

She jumped from the fourth-floor office of the college dean and died of severe head injuries, he said, adding that the police have registered a case of accidental death.

