Stock Market Highlights: Markets opened positive on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex started the trading session at 75,826.68, higher by 0.43 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 84.40 points or 0.36 per cent at 23,493.
The Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 0.13 per cent and 0.25 per cent higher, respectively. Eternal, Tata Steel, and Mahindra & Mahindra shares were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
However, investor remains cautious due to FII selling and geopolitical tensions. Buying by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) helped the markets bounce back sharply. On MCX, silver rate rose 2 per cent to Rs 2,61,457 per kg while gold price advanced 0.8 per cent to Rs 1,56,996 per 10 grams.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific also rose, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The Dow Jones also ended with gains of 390 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ended with gains of a percent each.
Here are the Highlights of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gains For 2nd Day
BSE Sensex closed at 76,070.84, up 567.99 points or 0.75 per cent. NSE Nifty50 closed at 23,581.15, up 172.35 points or 0.74 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki gets Rs 5,786 crore tax demand for FY23; to challenge order
Maruti Suzuki India said it has received a draft assessment order from the Income Tax Department amounting to Rs 5,786 crore for FY23. The company will file objections.
Stock Market News Today Live: Check NSE Nifty50 Gainers/Losers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MCX outperforms market; stock rallies 17% in 1 month, nears record high
Share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) was quoting higher for the second straight day, up 5 per cent at Rs 2,675 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade.
Stock Market Live: Check 2 pm Market Update
At 2:00 pm, the Nifty50 was trading 0.58 per cent or 136.75 points higher at 23,545.55, and the Sensex was trading 0.53 per cent or 399.32 points higher at 75,902.17.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex At Day's High
The Nifty50 was trading 0.57 per cent or 132.57 points higher at 23,541.35. The Sensex was trading 0.67 per cent and 507.75 points higher at 76,010.60.
Stock Market Today: Check Top BSE Sensex Gainers/Losers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver ETFs gain up to 6% as West Asia tensions stretch into third week
Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) advanced on Tuesday, tracking gains in underlying precious metal prices, while tensions in West Asia entered a third week of escalation.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex At 1 pm
At 1 pm, the Nifty50 was trading 0.29 per cent or 66.90 points down at 23,477.20, and the Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent or 244.97 points higher at 75,747.82.
Stock Market Live News: Expert View By Sachin Janardan Sarvade
Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Technical & Derivatives, Retail Research, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited
As of 12 pm, Nifty witnessed extreme volatility with nearly a 950-point intraday swing on weekly expiry day. After opening on a positive note, the index faced sharp profit booking, hitting a low near 23,347 and a high of 23,577 before slipping again toward 23,356. The sharp two-sided moves triggered stop losses on both ends, making it a challenging session for traders.
Derivative data indicates heightened uncertainty, with PCR fluctuating sharply opening near 1, dropping below 1, rising to 1.30, and currently at 0.84, reflecting a bearish bias. The highest call Open Interest (OI) is at 23,500 and put OI at 23,000, while max pain stands at 23,400, suggesting an expiry range of 23,400-23,500.
Share Market News Today: Check Top Gainers
The banking sector has been a primary driver of today's relief rally, with HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance gaining 2.71 per cent. In addition, M&M, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Steel are showing positive momentum as global sentiment improves.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Check 12 pm Market Update
At 12:00 pm, the Nifty50 was trading 0.02 per cent or 5.50 points down at 23,403, and the Sensex was trading 0.02 per cent or 15.21 points down at 75,487.64.
Share Market News: Midday Market Insights by Nidhi Sharma
Poonawalla Fincorp leads today's research with a strong structural turnaround story. The company has largely completed its balance sheet clean-up and is now entering a stable growth phase, supported by operating leverage and AI-driven underwriting, risk analytics, and collections. New product segments are gaining traction, contributing meaningfully to AUM and disbursements. With strong promoter backing and planned capital infusion, growth visibility remains robust, with a BUY stance maintained.
Dabur India shows gradual domestic recovery, though geopolitical factors continue to impact input costs and international business.
ACME Solar Holdings offers strong earnings visibility driven by PPAs, with additional upside from battery storage.
On the macro front, rising oil prices remain a key monitorable, influencing inflation, fiscal balance, and currency outlook.
In news flow, Adani Power secured a 1,600 MW supply contract from MSEDCL, strengthening its long-term revenue visibility.
Stock Market LIVE: Check Expert View By Nidhi Sharma
Hindalco: Key Highlights
Hindalco remains well-positioned with strong structural tailwinds driven by domestic demand from renewables, infrastructure, packaging, and EV adoption. The company is executing aggressive capacity expansion across aluminum, copper, and downstream segments, targeting higher margins and 4x downstream EBITDA growth by FY30. Backward integration via captive coal mines and renewable energy expansion is expected to reduce costs significantly. Favorable LME prices and strong scrap spreads support profitability. However, near-term pressure persists due to Novelis' Oswego plant disruption, high capex at Bay Minette, and elevated working capital needs, though recovery is expected as operations normalize and insurance claims are realized.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher
At 11:14 am, the Nifty50 was trading 0.25 per cent higher at 23,468.40, and the Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent or 184.62 points higher at 75,687.47.
Sensex, Nifty LIVE: India bonds under pressure as state debt supply swells
Indian government bonds declined in early trade on Tuesday, pressured by heavy state debt supply toward the end of the financial year and by oil prices that held well above $100 a barrel.
Share Market News: Reliance Signs $3 Billion Deal With Samsung C&T
Reliance Industries has signed a $3 billion (approximately Rs 27,665 crore) binding long-term Supply and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period from H2FY29.
Share Market Live News: Check Top Nifty Midcap Gainers/Losers
Stock Market Today Live: InvestorAi Strategic View
17 March 2026 | Nifty ~23,165 (flat) | VIX 24+ | Brent $105 | PCR 0.70 | INR 92.56
The Thesis
After two weeks of relentless selling that dragged Nifty from 25,800 to 23,100, InvestorAi sees the first signs of stabilisation - and is positioning for a rotation into domestic-demand beneficiaries. With Brent stuck at $105 but the market refusing to make new lows today, the models are betting that the worst of the crude shock is priced in. The book pivots toward real estate, downstream oil (the contrarian play), and domestic capex - sectors where rupee-denominated earnings are insulated from the dollar squeeze at 92.56.
Where We're Concentrated
Four clusters: real estate (Prestige, DLF), energy (JSW Energy, BPCL - a direct bet on OMC re-rating if crude pulls back), infrastructure materials (APL Apollo, Graphite India, Solar Industries), and financials (Bandhan Bank, Bank of Maharashtra). The real estate tilt is notable - at a VIX of 24 and PCR of 0.70, the models see domestic housing demand as structurally durable even as FIIs dump risk assets. The thesis breaks if Brent breaches $115 again, forcing RBI into emergency tightening that kills both housing credit and infrastructure spending.
Conviction Picks
APL Apollo Tubes HIGHEST CONVICTION
Third consecutive day at top conviction - structural steel tube demand is the purest domestic capex proxy in the market, completely insulated from the crude-dollar nexus hammering everything else.
Prestige Estates
South India's premium residential cycle is running hot despite the macro chaos - the models see domestic housing demand as the last standing pillar of consumer confidence at these VIX levels.
BPCL
The contrarian call - downstream OMCs are priced for permanent $110+ crude, but any Hormuz diplomacy that pulls Brent below $100 triggers an immediate margin snap-back.
Solar Industries
Defence and explosives demand accelerates during geopolitical escalation - one of the rare names where the macro headwind is actually a structural tailwind.
Bandhan Bank
Microfinance and small-ticket lending remain insulated from FII-driven selling pressure on large-cap banks - a financials play that sidesteps the BankNifty carnage.
One Thing to Watch
Nifty 22,950 - the intraday low from today's session. If it holds as support on a closing basis this week, the 23,000-level base is confirmed and the snap-back trade is live. A close below it means the next stop is 22,500, and even these conviction names face further drawdown.
Sensex Today Live News: Check NSE Nifty50 Gainers
Stock Market Live Updates: Check BSE Sensex Gainers/Losers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT Stocks Under Pressure
The Nifty IT index was the worst hit among sectoral indices as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and Coforge shares weighed. The index fell as much as 2.01 per cent to 28,433.10.
Share Market News: Markets In Green Again
At 9:39 am, markets recovered again. Sensex was trading 77.89 points higher, while Nifty climbed 11 points higher.
Share Market News: Sensex, Nifty Fall In Red After Initial Gains
At 9:22 am, NSE Nifty50 was trading 28.55 points lower, while the BSE Sensex fell 72.20 points.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee Opens 4 Paise Higher Against US Dollar
The rupee opened at 92.39 against the US dollar. It settled at 92.43 a dollar on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold Price Dips; Silver Down
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 1,57,410. Read full report here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's A Look At The Asian Markets
Asian markets advanced on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street with the South Korea's Kospi gaining 3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.49 per cent higher. Mainland China's CSI 300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 0.73 per cent and 1.14 per cent higher, respectively.
Not Gold, Not US Dollar, This Asset Has Surged The Most During Iran War
Since the war has triggered a sell-off of equities (considered riskier), investors are scrambling to park their money in safe-haven assets. Read full report here
Stock Markets LIVE: Expert View By Akshay Chinchalkar
Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Markets Strategy at the Wealth Company
Speaking stocks, and the Nifty ended 1.1 per cent higher at 23409 as the jump in oil prices was less then feared, despite the weekend attacks on Kharg island -- Iran's main hub for oil exports. The India VIX fell 4.6 per cent. Mid- and small caps fell though. Seven of the 12 NSE sectors rose, with Autos rising 1.7 per cent and becoming the top performers on the day. Realty stocks fell the most as they lost 1.6 per cent. Speaking nifty stocks, Ultratech Cement was the day's best performer with a 4.6 per cent gain while Bharat Electronics was the top loser as it fell 2.3 per cent. Technically speaking, the nifty traced a bullish "piercing line" formation. That makes yesterday's low of 22955 a critical level especially since we have seen bullish evidence in the closely-watched 22900 - 23200 zone. Immediate resistance may be seen near 23556 followed by 23655.