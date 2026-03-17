Stock Market Today Live Updates: Markets may open positive on Tuesday, supported by global cues and easing oil prices. Recent correction (>10 per cent) makes valuations attractive, but caution remains due to FII selling and geopolitical tensions.
GIFT Nifty has indicated a positive start for Nifty50 and the Sensex. The futures were quoted at 23,510.50, up 81.30 or 0.35 per cent. Markets across the Asia-Pacific also rose, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Earlier, the Dow Jones ended with gains of 390 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ended with gains of a percent each.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold Price Dips; Silver Down
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 1,57,410, according to the GoodReturns website.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's A Look At The Asian Markets
Asian markets advanced on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street with the South Korea's Kospi gaining 3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.49 per cent higher. Mainland China's CSI 300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 0.73 per cent and 1.14 per cent higher, respectively.
Not Gold, Not US Dollar, This Asset Has Surged The Most During Iran War
Since the war has triggered a sell-off of equities (considered riskier), investors are scrambling to park their money in safe-haven assets. Read full report here
Stock Markets LIVE: Expert View By Akshay Chinchalkar
Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Markets Strategy at the Wealth Company
Speaking stocks, and the Nifty ended 1.1 per cent higher at 23409 as the jump in oil prices was less then feared, despite the weekend attacks on Kharg island -- Iran's main hub for oil exports. The India VIX fell 4.6 per cent. Mid- and small caps fell though. Seven of the 12 NSE sectors rose, with Autos rising 1.7 per cent and becoming the top performers on the day. Realty stocks fell the most as they lost 1.6 per cent. Speaking nifty stocks, Ultratech Cement was the day's best performer with a 4.6 per cent gain while Bharat Electronics was the top loser as it fell 2.3 per cent. Technically speaking, the nifty traced a bullish "piercing line" formation. That makes yesterday's low of 22955 a critical level especially since we have seen bullish evidence in the closely-watched 22900 - 23200 zone. Immediate resistance may be seen near 23556 followed by 23655.