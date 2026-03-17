Stock Market Today Live Updates: Markets may open positive on Tuesday, supported by global cues and easing oil prices. Recent correction (>10 per cent) makes valuations attractive, but caution remains due to FII selling and geopolitical tensions.

GIFT Nifty has indicated a positive start for Nifty50 and the Sensex. The futures were quoted at 23,510.50, up 81.30 or 0.35 per cent. Markets across the Asia-Pacific also rose, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Earlier, the Dow Jones ended with gains of 390 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ended with gains of a percent each.

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