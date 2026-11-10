'Crime To Be Ambitious?' Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi

What's wrong with it, asks Sharmistha Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, about her father's prime ministerial ambition, and how it "shocked" Sonia Gandhi when the veteran leader suggested it was time for a "change at the top".

Defending her late father, she said his prime ministerial ambition was supported by "decades of experience" and a "brilliant mind".

Sonia Gandhi, in her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love', which released worldwide today, references a 2010 conversation with Pranab Mukherjee and writes "he shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top which I understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister".

"What's there to get 'shocked' about? Is it a crime to be ambitious, especially when that 'ambition' was supported by decades of experience in politics & governance, hard work & a brilliant mind?" Sharmistha Mukherjee asked.

Recounting her own question to her father about his desire to be prime minister, she says, he "candidly answered that any politician worth his salt has this ambition".

She goes on to underline that her father rose from humble beginnings and went on to achieve all he did through "sheer merit & hard-work".

"There was no-one to serve him positions, including PM-ship, on a platter due to dynastic entitlements. If a well-deserving person harbours ambition to become Prime Minister, what's wrong in that, unless Sonia ji was 'shocked' by the fact that anyone outside Gandhi-Nehru family could even dare to nurture such an ambition & furthermore dared to 'hint' it to her?" she says.

Gandhi, in her memoir, mentions that when Pranab Mukherjee mentioned about the "change at the top", she pivoted to another subject, adding that he "never held it against me".

"I gently changed the subject, and though he may have been disappointed, he never made me feel he held it against me," she adds.

The daughter confirmed that assessment, saying her father was a pragmatic person" and did not held it against her.

"In this same context, I read that she said she felt 'he never held it against me'. From what I read in his diaries & whatever conversation he had with me, I would like to reassure her that he did not hold it against her or anyone else. He was a pragmatic person with deep understanding. He understood her reasons & insecurities that all human beings are prone to," she said.

The 79-year-old former Congress chief goes on to point out that the Congress did nominate Mukherjee in 2012 as the UPA candidate for President, the highest office in the republic, and he was elected.

"I often called on him, mostly just to converse with the erudite and knowledgeable politician that he always remained."