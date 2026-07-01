Singer Who Performed At Ketan Agarwal's Family Function Recalls Last Chat

A video of Ketan Agarwal dancing with his fiancee Siya Goyal's father at a family function offers a glimpse into happier times before he was murdered. The video, shared by singer Reetu Sharma, who performed at a private family event held on May 7, reveals a cordial relationship between the two families - the Agarwals and the Goyals.

"I didn't feel any tension or disagreement between the two families," said singer Reetu Sharma in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

The video shows an atmosphere of celebration.

Sharma shared that it was a pre-wedding function, the Mayra, of Ketan's cousin. As part of the ceremony, the bride's maternal uncle -- in this case Ketan's father, Vishal -- and his family bring gifts to help his sister fund the wedding of her child. Sharma had been invited to perform at the said function.

"Ketan and his family were attending a function at his aunt's. They were mayredaar, who had come with mayra (gifts) to celebrate the wedding of the daughter of the family," Sharma explained.

Siya did not attend the function, but her parents did. Talking about the relationship between the two families, Sharma said, "As you can see in the video, everyone was dancing and singing along. Vishal was very happy and so was Ketan. This was the third family function I was performing at and Ketan would participate in every event, getting involved with everyone. He even shared song requests."

Remembering the last conversation with Ketan, whom she describes as innocent, Sharma said the 26-year-old praised her and asked her to have dinner before leaving.

"He (Ketan) said, 'Reetu ma'am you are amazing. It was a beautiful evening and everything went well. Please have dinner.' He asked me to eat a couple of times. I'm unable to forget the last conversation," she added.

Sharma said the two families came to the event together and danced with each other.

"They were in agreement about the marriage. They were happy," she added.

The video does not have any evidential value by itself in the Ketan Agarwal murder probe but has gained attention as investigators examine Siya's relationship with her family and to-be in-laws.

Agarwals, Goyals Dance, Celebrate

Sharma shared two videos on her Instagram account on Tuesday night. The first video shows Ketan's father and Siya's parents - Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal - standing close to each other along with other relatives. Ketan's father sings the famous Bollywood song "Yamma Yamma" along with the singer Sharma.

Everyone sways to the lyrics: "Bas aaj ki raat hai Zindagi. Kal hum kahan tum kahan (Life is all that is tonight. Who knows where we will be tomorrow)."

Seconds later Ketan is seen dancing with Siya's father, Pravin, to 'Main nikla gaddi leke' from the film Gadar. They seem happy together.

The two videos have gone viral, garnering millions of views.

Ketan was pushed to death by his fiancee and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. Both Siya and Chetan are in police custody.