Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Become Teacher For A Day. Subject: National Flag

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Wednesday conduct a class on the development of the national flag at a government school, where he also studied, an official said on Tuesday.

The chief minister will interact with students and educate them about the tricolour, its importance and precautions to be taken while unfurling it, among other aspects, he said.

Mr Chouhan will narrate the story of the tricolour in an easy and interesting manner and also tell the students about the purpose behind hoisting it in each and every household, the official said.

He reviewed the preparations for his class with senior officials, including the school education department's principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami, tourism and culture department's principal secretary Sheoshekhar Shukla, the public relation department's principal secretary Raghvendra Kumar Singh and the chief minister's secretary M Selvendram.

