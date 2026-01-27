Senior Ministers Meet In Revanth Reddy's Absence, Congress Denies Rift Buzz

A meeting of senior Congress ministers held in the absence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a foreign tour, has sparked intense political discussion in the state. While the gathering led to speculation regarding internal differences within the party, the Telangana Congress has rubbished the rumours, stating there is "nothing wrong" with such consultations.

The meeting took place on Monday at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad after the 'At Home' programme at Lok Bhavan. Three other senior leaders from the party's old guard attended the meeting: D Sridhar Babu (IT and Industries Minister), Uttam Kumar Reddy (Irrigation Minister) and Adluri Laxman Kumar (Minister for SC, ST welfare)

Reports suggest that dissatisfaction has been growing among certain segments of the leadership. Some leaders reportedly feel that major political and administrative decisions are being made by the Chief Minister without sufficient consultation, and that a small inner circle now wields disproportionate influence while experienced loyalists are being sidelined.

"These concerns have reportedly become more visible in recent weeks. Some leaders have raised the issue privately, while others have discussed it within party forums," a source said.

However, D Sridhar Babu, who attended the meeting, asserted there was nothing secretive about the gathering. "The cabinet works as a team. He added that the ministers travelled together in public view and that discussions focused purely on administrative matters and preparations for upcoming municipal elections. "Such meetings are normal in a democracy," he noted.

Echoing this sentiment, Telangana Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud said there was no cause for alarm. "There is nothing wrong with ministers meeting while Revanth Reddy is on a foreign tour. They met to discuss the situation in the state," he clarified.

Meanwhile, Vikramarka is facing criticism over the now-cancelled Singareni Naini coal block tender, which has further intensified internal debate within the party.

At the same time, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has stepped up its attack. A delegation led by Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) met the governor and submitted a complaint alleging corruption and financial irregularities in Singareni projects.

KTR accused the government of protecting, what he called, a "coal mafia" and misusing public funds. He demanded a White Paper on tender processes and sought an independent probe by the CBI or a sitting judge.

The BJP has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities.