Revanth Reddy Urges Amit Shah To Allocate More IPS Officers For Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and sought allocation of additional Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister said Telangana's policing needs have grown significantly and require a stronger IPS cadre. He pointed out that the first cadre review after the state's formation was conducted in 2016. The next review, which was due in 2021, was delayed and finally completed in 2025. However, only seven additional IPS officers were sanctioned.

Revanth Reddy urged the Centre to increase the sanctioned IPS strength in Telangana from the present 83 to 105 officers. He also requested that the third cadre review be carried out as scheduled in 2026 without delay.

The chief minister said Telangana, like the rest of the country, is facing new-age security challenges such as cybercrime, drug trafficking and white-collar offences. He also highlighted the growing administrative pressure due to the reorganisation of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Police Commissionerates; the proposed Future City Commissionerate; and the rising population in Hyderabad.

Maoist surrenders and rehabilitation were also discussed in the meeting. Revanth Reddy informed the Union Home Minister that policing in the state has improved significantly over the past two years. He said 591 Maoists have surrendered and joined the mainstream during this period.

According to the chief minister, several senior Maoist leaders have recently laid down arms, and the state government is providing compensation and rehabilitation support as per policy norms.

Revanth Reddy also sought financial assistance from the centre for development works in backward regions of Telangana.

The Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V. Seshadri, Director General of Police B. Shivdhar Reddy, Intelligence Additional DGP Vijay Kumar and SIB IGP B. Sumathi were present during the meeting.