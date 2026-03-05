Congress Picks Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Aide For Rajya Sabha

Ahead of the last day of filing nominations (March 5), the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to field Vem Narender Reddy to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

The nomination many see as his long association with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Both have been in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and have also revived memories of the sensational 2015 cash-for-vote scandal in undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana politics.

During the 2015 Telangana Legislative Council elections, Narender Reddy was the TDP's candidate. In a dramatic sting operation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught the TDP MLA Revanth Reddy allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to secure his vote in favour of Narender Reddy.

The incident triggered a major political storm across the two Telugu states. Revanth Reddy was arrested and spent about 30 days in jail before being granted bail.

Vem Narender Reddy

Investigators also questioned Narender Reddy, who was expected to benefit from the alleged bribery attempt.

The controversy escalated further after audio clips surfaced allegedly featuring a conversation involving senior political leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu, turning the case into one of the most talked-about political scandals in the region at the time. After the expose, Naidu, the then Chief Minister, shifted out of Hyderabad and started operating from Amravati, his dream capital.

Later, Revanth Reddy left the TDP and joined the Congress, eventually rising to Telangana's Chief Minister. Narender Reddy, too, moved into the Congress camp and has since remained a trusted associate of the Chief Minister and functions as the advisor to the government.

Now, with the Congress high command nominating him to the Rajya Sabha, supporters describe the move as recognition of a loyal political aide who stood with Revanth Reddy through his political journey.

Telangana will witness a poll for the Rajya Sabha on March 16. For the two seats, Congress has fielded Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy. The opposition BRS has not yet disclosed its move.