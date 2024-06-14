'Saas, Beta, And Bahu Sammelan' For Family Planning In UP

The initial phase of Population Stabilization Fortnight began on June 1 and will run until June 20.

The second phase of Population Stabilisation Fortnight, focusing on Community mobilisation, is set to begin on June 27 and run until July 10.

During this period, the Yogi government will organise various activities, such as 'Sarathi Vahan' and 'Saas-Beta-Bahu Sammelan,' to raise public awareness about the importance of family planning. Following this, the third phase of the fortnight will be observed from July 11 to 24.

"During this, consultations on various family planning methods (basket of choice) will be provided at all health units, and these methods will be made available to eligible and willing beneficiaries," as per an official release.

The Health Department is continuously working to accelerate family welfare programs and achieve population stabilization.

"World Population Day, celebrated annually on July 11, aims to increase societal awareness about population stabilization. In this context, Principal Secretary of Medical, Health, and Family Welfare Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma has issued a letter with necessary guidelines to all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers in the state," the release stated.

Dr Pinky Jovel, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, stated that Population Fortnight is celebrated annually with active participation from officials, health workers, and the community.

"Numerous family welfare programs are also conducted during this time. These efforts have led to a decrease in the state's Total Fertility Rate (TFR), as evidenced by the National Family Health Survey. According to NFHS-5 (2019-20), the TFR is 2.4, down from 2.7 in NFHS-4 (2015-16)," as per the release.

During this period, preparations are underway to motivate targeted couples and effectively implement service delivery activities.

"Efforts include capacity building for service providers, ensuring a supply of family planning methods, and fostering coordination between various departments," the release stated.

This year's slogan for Population Fortnight is 'Viksit Bharat ki Nayi Pehchan, Parivar Niyojan Har Dampati Ki Shaan' and the theme is 'Right time and gap of pregnancy for the health of mother and child'.

"Dr Suryansh Ojha, General Manager of the Family Welfare Program, emphasized that the program is focused on encouraging the community to adopt modern family planning methods, training health workers, and enhancing the Family Planning Logistic Management Information System (FPLMIS) portal," as per the release.

This portal is crucial in inspecting and managing family planning materials and resources at all levels. Districts are encouraged to introduce innovative ideas during the fortnight.

"To ensure the smooth operation of the family welfare program in districts, it has been decided that counselors from other programs will be trained and equipped to take on these responsibilities in areas without a dedicated family planning counselor," the release stated.

Temporary family planning methods include the quarterly contraceptive injection Antara, the weekly contraceptive pill Chhaya, postpartum intrauterine contraceptive devices (PPIUCD), post-abortion intrauterine contraceptive devices (PAIUCD), Copper T, Mala-N, emergency contraceptive pills (ECP), and condoms.

