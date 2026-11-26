Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised 25 lakh government jobs and a Rs 5,000 monthly unemployment allowance to graduates as he released his party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, due by February.

"Achhe din aaye nahin, bure din jaane wale hain (The 'good days' never came, but the bad days are about to end)," he said at the release event in Lucknow, playing on "Achhe din aane wale hain" (Good days are coming), the slogan the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigned on under Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

"Delivering on the aspirations of Gen-Z and Gen Alpha will be part of our commitment," he added, speaking in Hindi.

The SP manifesto is titled 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' and 'PDA Ka Pran-Patra', centred on youth, women, farmers and backward classes, and on the party's outreach towards the PDA social alliance (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak, meaning backward classes, Dalits and minorities).

The manifesto thus promises 50 per cent reservation for PDA sections in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore.

On education, the manifesto promises free schooling and the reopening of primary schools that have been shut. It promises a pay rise and permanent jobs for Shiksha Mitras, the state's contractual teachers.

It also promises "new villages" with Wi-Fi, streetlights, electricity and paved roads.

Akhilesh Yadav used his party's record on jobs and technology to back the employment pitch. "Today we talk about AI and digital platforms; our government (2012-17) brought HCL to Lucknow. We built an IT City in Lucknow for employment," he said.

The manifesto's other promises include free health care and ambulance services, AI-based technology for policing, stronger safety for women and quicker justice through fast-track courts, and the return of the Old Pension Scheme.

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Among its more than two dozen main promises is Rs 40,000 a year for women. The Yash Bharti award, a state honour, would be brought back, he added.

Along with the state-level document, the SP is preparing separate manifestos for each district. Akhilesh Yadav said there would also be separate manifestos for cities and one for "aadhi aabadi" (half the population), meaning women.

He said his party had delivered beyond its earlier promises. "When Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was chief minister, the work of building Lucknow was done. It was not in our manifesto that Medanta City or Medanta Hospital would be built, but we still built Lucknow's best hospital. The world-class stadium that has come up, the country's best stadium, was built by the Samajwadi government," he said.

"Lulu Mall and the Riverfront were not in the manifesto, but we built them," he added.

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Since Thursday was Constitution Day, Akhilesh Yadav also spoke about the Constitution. "Our country will run by the Samvidhan (Constitution), not by the manvidhan (whims)," he said.

"We warn that we, the PDA, stand together against any intention of making wrong amendments to the Constitution... Until now, the PDA has formed others' governments; now the PDA is going to form its own government. Whoever is oppressed is PDA," he said.

The release came amid friction with the SP's ally, the Congress, over seat-sharing. The SP had announced five candidates on Tuesday while talks were still ongoing.