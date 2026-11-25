The seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are already facing an impasse over Saharanpur. The real knot though, is expected to be over Amethi and Rae Bareli -- the two parliamentary seats the Congress won in 2024. Rahul Gandhi is the MP from Rae Bareli, and the Amethi Lok Sabha seat is also held by the Congress. This time, the party has staked claim on all the assembly seats under these two parliamentary seats -- four in Amethi and six in Rae Bareli.

Chances are the Samajwadi Party will not agree. Akhilesh Yadav's party, which is playing big brother in Uttar Pradesh, is determined not to give away any seat it won last time to the Congress or any other ally.

Read: Akhilesh Yadav's Open Letter, Then A Move That Overlaps Congress Wishlist

The Congress had failed to open its account here in the last assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party won two of the four seats in Amethi and four of the six in Rae Bareli. The BJP won the remaining four seats in these two districts.

However, two of SP's six MLAs recently joined the BJP.

Of the 26 seats that the Samajwadi Party offered to the Congress, only one is part of the two parliamentary constituencies. Jagdishpur is one of the four seats in Amethi.

Read: "Need Rahul Gandhi To Beat BJP": Congress MP Breathes Fire On Samajwadi Party

Asked whether the SP will not offer any more seats from Amethi or Rae Bareli to the Congress, party MP Rajiv Rai said, "We have only said that we will not cut the tickets of sitting MLAs. The Congress leadership should talk to our leadership in the future".

Local leaders of the Congress are already incensed over the SP's offer of 26 seats when they had demanded 130 seats and were expecting at least above 100 seats. Matters did not improve when the SP started to announce candidates for seats unilaterally.

The first list of Samajwadi Party includes two seats in Saharanpur it had won in the previous assembly elections. Local leader and UP Congress working president, Imran Masood, had his sights set on these two seats - Saharanpur and Behat -and is now upset.

"We cannot deny tickets to our own sitting MLAs; such an expectation should not be entertained," SP's Rajiv Rai said. Party insiders said the move is meant as a shock tactis for the Congress, which has been demanding four times the seats it deserves, going by the results of the 2022 elections.

Read: Why Samajwadi Party Announced 5 Candidates Amid UP Seat-Sharing Talks

Local leaders of the Congress have expressed their objections. Sources told NDTV that the SP's unilateral move has left Congress leaders seeing it as an insult added to injury. They are planning to take up the issue with the party high command.

UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said such a move on part of the SP is "irresponsible". Asked about the assembly segments of Amethi and Rae Bareli, Gautam said, "Wait, we'll discuss this later".

Chances are the discussion will not be comfortable, despite Akhilesh Yadav's open letter to the Congress that calls for "serious discussions, taking public expectations and realities into account, to ensure our 'alliance' wins in most constituencies".

SP First List

The five candidates announced by the SP are Umar Ali from Behat, Aashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mahbub Ali from Amroha - all sitting MLAs from western UP - and Jyoti Lodi from Lalitpur in Jhansi.

The four western UP constituencies have substantial Muslim and Dalit populations -- a combination the Congress had been eyeing to boost its numbers this time.