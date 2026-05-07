Rs 180 Crore To Rs 22 Crore: UP Reworks Flood Management Strategy, Cuts Costs

Uttar Pradesh is quietly rewriting its flood management strategy with a model the state government claims has sharply reduced costs, protected farmers from land acquisition and ended the cycle of recurring monsoon repair expenditure.

According to official data accessed by NDTV, the Yogi Adityanath government has shifted away from traditional flood control methods such as stone spurs, gabion walls, boulder pitching and large embankments and instead focused on dredging, desilting and river channel correction in vulnerable stretches.

Officials say the change has produced dramatic financial results. In one of the clearest examples cited by the government, a flood protection proposal in Lakhimpur Kheri that was initially estimated at nearly Rs 180 crore was completed for around Rs 22 crore after engineers redesigned the intervention using river capacity enhancement and dredging methods.

Another intervention around the Elgin Bridge belt in Barabanki and the Saryu region reportedly cost close to Rs 5 crore through dredging-based work against what officials described as a recurring expenditure model that could have eventually touched nearly Rs 115 crore.

Senior government officials told NDTV the new approach was aimed at solving what they described as the "repeat spending problem" in flood management.

"Every monsoon, money was going into repairing damaged structures, replacing boulders and emergency strengthening work. The effort now is to create long-term river-carrying capacity instead of temporary resistance structures," a senior official said.

The state government also claims the new model has significantly reduced the need for acquiring agricultural land for embankments and earthen dams, a politically sensitive issue in flood-prone districts.

Officials pointed to interventions carried out along stretches of the Ghaghra, Sharda and Suheli rivers, where dredging and channel correction work was undertaken over nearly 9 to 16 kilometres in selected vulnerable zones.

According to official estimates shared with NDTV, these projects helped protect around 10,000 hectares of agricultural land and nearly one lakh people living in flood-affected areas.

The government says the cost of some of these interventions remained close to Rs 5 crore compared to earlier projections running above Rs 100 crore under conventional flood protection designs.

Officials credited the shift to direct monitoring by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, including aerial surveys, field inspections and multiple review meetings with the irrigation department to revisit long-standing engineering practices.

Sources said the state leadership pushed for faster execution and "engineering redesign instead of repetitive repair contracts".

Government data reviewed by NDTV shows Uttar Pradesh has completed 1,665 flood control projects in the last eight years.

The state claims these projects have helped protect nearly 40.72 lakh hectares of land and benefited around 3.19 crore people across flood-vulnerable districts.

Officials further said dredging and channelisation work has now been carried out across 60 rivers since 2018 as part of the wider flood resilience strategy.

The government is also preparing what it describes as a "2026 preparedness model", which will include drone mapping, sensor-based river monitoring, targeted drain dredging and data-driven flood management systems in high-risk regions.

Officials described the model as a shift "from recurring expenditure to permanent solutions", arguing that the state is trying to replace annual emergency spending with long-term river management planning.