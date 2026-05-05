"Robber Bride" Looted Eight Husbands. 9th Marriage Caused Her Downfall

A racket that involved looting people through fraudulent marriages has been busted in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The exploits of the 'robber bride', who had already been married eight times previously, came to light when she made a man from Beed's Umapur village her ninth victim.

Several agents of the racket trapped the man in a matrimonial trap, and lakhs of rupees were extorted from him under the guise of marriage. However, some time after the marriage, suspicions arose regarding the bride's dubious activities. It was discovered that she had already conducted similar fraudulent marriages with eight different men, looting each of them in the process.

As the layers of the fraud unravelled, the victim approached the Superintendent of Police (SP). The police then registered a complaint regarding this matter and initiated an investigation. A search for the other members of the gang is currently underway.