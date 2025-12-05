Hyderabad Woman Cheated Of Rs 3.38 Lakh By Fake UK Doctor

A 47-year-old woman from Hyderabad has been cheated of Rs 3.38 lakh as part of an elaborate and sophisticated UK doctor online marriage scam.

The victim from Vinay Nagar Colony, Saidabad, was cheated by a man impersonating a UK-based doctor, and his associates, who posed as UK officials.

The victim was initially contacted online by a person identifying himself as "Hirad Ahmed," who claimed to be a doctor.

Through a series of WhatsApp calls, messages, and video calls, the scammer successfully cultivated a relationship and gained the woman's trust under the guise of a marriage proposal.

The fraud escalated when the accused convinced the woman to open two new bank accounts, obtain two new SIM cards, and then pressured her to send the passbooks and ATM cards to a bogus "UK Affairs Office" located in New Delhi.

After this, the scam gang sent the victim forged documents, including fake visas and marriage papers. Using these fabricated papers, they began demanding payments for a variety of false charges, including visa fees and late charges. They cited issues with luggage and flight problems. Added to that were hotel bills and supposed medical emergencies.

Driven by her trust in the proposal, the woman repeatedly transferred a total of Rs 3,38,200. The fraud came to light only after the man's phone was switched off and the victim began getting suspicious calls from unknown numbers.

Cyber Police Urges Caution

The authorities have issued a strong advisory urging the public to exercise extreme caution against such scams, asking individuals to be sceptical of online proposals. "Do not blindly trust marriage proposals received via social media, WhatsApp, or unfamiliar online platforms," they warn.

The advisory also asks you to protect personal details, not to share bank details, passbooks, ATM cards, SIM cards, or personal documents with individuals you have only met online.

If someone claims to be an Embassy or government official, you must independently verify their identity through official websites.

Anyone requesting money under the pretexts of visa processing, travel, hotel, or emergency costs is likely a fraudster.

Avoid sending money based on emotional appeals, fake emergencies, or promises of marriage or property.

If you receive doubtful links or messages claiming to be from "Foreign Affairs" or "Airport Authorities," do not respond. Block suspicious calls or messages immediately.

If you have been a victim of cyber fraud, report it immediately to the 1930 helpline or file a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in. For emergency cyber fraud assistance, you may also call/WhatsApp 8712665171.