Fake Marriage Racket Busted In Bihar, 4 "Brides" Among 9 Arrested

Nine people have been arrested in Bihar for running a sophisticated marriage fraud operation, where women posed as brides to swindle victims out of money and valuables.

The gang, operating in Bihar's West Champaran district, targeted vulnerable people by luring them into sham marriages before fleeing with goods, jewellery, and cash.

According to the police, the female members were already married but would integrate into their victims' families for a short period, creating the illusion of a genuine marriage.

In a raid in the Mainatand area near Bettiah, police detained four women and five men, including the alleged mastermind, Ali Ahmed. Items seized included a Bolero vehicle, two motorcycles, and nine mobile phones, which are now being analysed for further leads.

"This gang was active in Bagaha and Bettiah for a long time. All of them were arrested in tip-off raids. Further investigations are likely to reveal more,' said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prakash Singh

Victims reportedly suffered not only financial losses, often running into lakhs, but also significant social stigma. Police investigations have revealed the network extended beyond Bihar to other Indian states, with married women recruited specifically for the scams.

All suspects have been remanded in custody as further investigations are underway.