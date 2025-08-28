Mumbai Entrepreneur Saw Nikhil Kamath At Cafe, Passed Him A Note: "He Looked Up, Smiled"

Yash Gawde, founder of BeHooked, shared details of a sweet encounter with billionaire Nikhil Kamath at a cafe in Bandra, Mumbai. In a post on LinkedIn, Gawde claimed that he saw Kamath at the Subko Cafe, where the Zerodha co-founder was attending a meeting with his team. Gawde wrote a note introducing himself and his startup, which focuses on creating social media-ready videos using AI. He asked the cafe staff to pass the note to Kamath without interrupting his group.

"I saw Nikhil Kamath yesterday. He waved hi to me. And I gave him this note," the post wrote, sharing a picture of the note.

Here's the note:

Gawde was at the cafe to meet with a VC friend named Aakash Sood. In the post, he noted, "He [Aakash Sood] was breaking down how VCs think, how to pitch, why storytelling matters, how clarity in your head has to translate into clarity in your pitch."

"While he was talking, I noticed a group of people walk into the private room right in front of us." Then they noticed Kamath there. "We were both starstruck."

It was Sood who insisted on reaching out to Kamath. "Do it right now. You have to take all the chances you get," Sood said. "So I pulled out my diary, scribbled a quick handwritten note about what I'm building (BeHooked), tore the page, and folded it neatly."

As mentioned in the post, Kamath read the note, looked up at Gawde, smiled, and waved at him. "And then Nikhil read it carefully. He looked up, smiled, and waved at me. That 2-second wave made the entire day worth it," he said.

The post garnered positive comments, with many praising Gawde's initiative and Kamath's gracious response.