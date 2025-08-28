Indian-Born Entrepreneur Says One Must Have Ability To "Work 24/7" To Achieve Success, Sparks Debate

Sunny Varkey, who is an Indian-born chairman of Dubai-based GEMS Education, believes that achieving success requires working 24/7. While speaking to Emirati podcaster Anas Bukhash, the billionaire emphasised the importance of hard work and persistence. Varkey said that one must have the "passion" and also the ability to "literally work 24/7" to be successful.

Watch the video here:

Varkey is said to be one of the richest Indians in Dubai. His company, GEMS Education, is one of the world's largest private education companies, operating over 250 schools globally. During the podcast, Varkey acknowledged that achieving a balance between work and personal life is not easy, but believes it's essential to try.

However, he also stated that working eight hours like everyone else wouldn't lead to success. On being asked about success and work-life balance, he said, "One should definitely try to maintain a balance."

"If I work eight hours like everybody else, I won't be successful."

"I worked almost 24/7. Today, I work 24/7, literally. And the team works with me on the same level and same pace. It would be good if one could have a work-life balance, but it won't be very easy. It's just difficult."

"Somebody has to work hard to achieve things. Nobody gives you a free hand in today's world, nobody.. You have to work hard, but sometimes it's difficult to have a work-life balance," the billionaire stated.

Social media reaction

His statement has sparked debate online, with some praising his honesty about the sacrifices behind his achievements. While others slammed glorifying a 24/7 work. One user said, "Does he realise what he is saying?" Another user even labelled it as "Modern-day slavery!"

Meanwhile, one user wrote, " so positive and full of really helpful advice from someone successful yet so down to earth. Keep it up."