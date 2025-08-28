Singapore Court Imposes Hefty Fine On Maid For Moonlighting On Rest Days

Singapore court on Monday (August 25) imposed a fine of S$13,000 (approximately US$10,000 or Rs 8.8 lakh) on Pido Erlinda Ocampo, a female domestic worker, for moonlighting, Channel News Asia reported. The 53-year-old took unauthorised part-time cleaning jobs.

As per the report, Ocampo had been working legally in Singapore for over three decades with four official employers since 1994. But she secretly worked for two Singaporeans, Soh Oi Bek and Pulak Prasad, cleaning their homes without permission from her official employer.

As per the report, she worked for Soh over a period of about four years. From one employer, Ocampo received about S$375 monthly, and S$450 from the other.

In Singapore, foreign domestic workers are prohibited from taking on additional jobs, even on rest days. Fines of up to S$20,000 or two-year jail terms could be imposed for violating rules.

And those who hire workers for unauthorised work can face fines ranging from S$5,000 to S$30,000, up to a year in jail, or both. The Ministry of Manpower emphasises the importance of adhering to employment laws to protect both employers and employees.

Ocampo was fined after she was probed by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) regarding a possible breach of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Both were eventually charged under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and fined, with Ocampo paying S$13,000. Meanwhile, Soh paid S$7,000.

She faced more charges as she also worked for another illegal employer recommended to her by Soh.