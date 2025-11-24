Singapore Envoy Attends Staff's Wedding In UP Village, Says "So Much Joy"

Simon Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India, has won a million hearts online after he shared glimpses of a staff member's wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Wong posted a series of photographs from the ceremony on X and expressed joy over being part of the celebrations. "Attended the wedding ceremony of my staff in his village at Bulandshahr, UP. So much joy. Congratulations. HC Wong," he wrote.

In the first picture, Wong, dressed in a yellow and white kurta pyjama, is seen posing with the couple, along with what appears to be the groom's family. Another image shows him enjoying a meal of tandoori roti, rice, and what appears to be chicken, with two young girls sitting beside him.

The third image shows him seated at the groom's home, surrounded by women and children, who are posing for the camera. The fourth photo also appears to be from the groom's residence, featuring Wong with the male members of the family.

The post quickly went viral, with many praising the envoy's warmth and simplicity.

A person commented, "Thanks so much, Ambassador, almost no one there in the pics would have any idea of the power you wield or how important Singapore-India relations are. This nice gesture of yours is truly heartwarming and something the people in the pics would be telling their grandchildren about!"

Another commented, "This speaks volume about your down to earth upbringing. Beautiful gesture on your part. Kudos to you & your wonderful country, Singapore!"

"What a nice gesture! And the picture with the family and the kids is so cute," wrote the next.

"That's really kind of you, Excellency. It's rare these days to see people in high positions take the time to celebrate with their local staff. Most only attend events hosted by the rich and well-connected," wrote another.

Earlier in 2023, former US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was seen attending an Indian friend's wedding. "Every ceremony feels like a journey into the heart of tradition, leaving me in awe of the richness that defines this beautiful country," he wrote on X.

Garcetti shared a series of photographs in which he was seen holding the phoolon ki chaadar, just as a brother does when the bride enters the venue.