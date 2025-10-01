Rs 6 Lakh Gone In A Blink: On Camera, UP Woman Steals Gold Necklace

A couple walked into a jewellery store in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and with the ease of a magician's trick, they stole a gold necklace worth Rs 6 lakh even as unsuspecting staff continued showing them more ornaments.

Such was their sleight of hand that the staff did not realise the necklace was gone till the jewellery in the store was weighed during routine inventory checks.

CCTV footage was retrieved which showed the couple looking at gold necklaces. Within minutes, the woman calmly but swiftly put a necklace in her lap and took another one. She went on to put a necklace back on the table and covered the one in her lap with her saree.

While continuing to look at the more necklaces, she discreetly tucked the jewellery she intended to steal under her arm. They continued to ask the salesman the prices of the jewellery being displayed.

Shortly after, the couple claimed they did not like any of the jewellery they saw and left the store.

The CCTV footage was handed over to the police, and a search for the two accused has been launched.

With inputs from Sameer Ali