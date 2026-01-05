In UP Crackdown, Illegal Religious Structures Razed, Power Theft Plugged

Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has seen a major administrative crackdown combining late-night action against power theft and decisive steps against illegal encroachments on government land. Senior district and police officials led raids in Deepa Sarai to curb electricity theft, while bulldozer action was taken against unauthorized mosques and a madrasa in multiple villages. In some cases, locals themselves dismantled illegal structures ahead of official action, highlighting the administration's intensified enforcement drive.

Power Theft Crackdown

A major crackdown against power theft was carried out late at night in the Deepa Sarai area of Sambhal. The operation was led directly by District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, who were present on the ground along with a heavy police force to ensure law and order during the raids.

During the inspections, electricity being illegally used was found running inside several houses. Following confirmation of power theft, connections were immediately disconnected in the presence of the two officials.

The electricity department's teams recovered immersion rods and heaters from inside the premises. Notably, the operation was underway just 200 metres from the house of Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq. Officials recalled that similar late-night action last year had revealed illegal power houses operating inside mosques and madrasas, from where electricity was being supplied to nearby homes.

Illegal Mosque Razed

In another significant development, residents of Salempur Salar village in this district dismantled an illegally constructed mosque on their own, even before the district administration could begin official demolition. The mosque had been built without permission on land registered as Gram Samaj property, measuring approximately 439 square metres.

On the intervening night of January 3 and 4, members of the Muslim community began removing the structure themselves, apparently to avoid heavy losses from bulldozer action.

Sambhal tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap said that although the demolition drive was scheduled to begin at 10 am, villagers and mosque committee members arranged a private bulldozer and demolished the structure before the administration arrived.

Hajipur Madrasa Demolished

The Sambhal administration carried out bulldozer action against an illegal madrasa in Hajipur village. Officials said that around 2.5 bigha of Gram Panchayat land had been encroached upon, with nearly 4,000 square metres being used for madrasa activities, alongside commercial operations. Despite repeated notices and opportunities to remove the illegal structure, the encroachers failed to comply, prompting the administration to proceed with demolition.

Fresh Bulldozer Action

In Rawa Buzurg village, the administration demolished an illegal mosque built on government land measuring 552 square metres. The first phase of the demolition took place on October 2, 2025, while the second phase was completed on January 4. Officials said villagers had earlier assured they would remove the structure themselves but failed to do so, leading to administrative action.

Together, these developments reflect a sustained administrative push in Sambhal against power theft and illegal encroachments on government land, officials said.