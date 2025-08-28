"Your Sons Will Be Beheaded": US Politician Burns Quran, Shares Video

A Republican candidate running for the 31st Congressional District seat in Texas has burned a copy of the Holy Quran and vowed to end Islam in the state.

In a video posted to social media, Valentina Gomez said that her goal was to "end Islam in Texas". She asked the Muslims to leave the state, saying, "Muslims can f*** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations."

In the campaign-style video, Gomez accused the community of threatening Christian nations through violence and urged people to assist her in achieving her goal.

"Muslims are raping and killing on their way to taking over CHRISTIAN nations," she wrote in a now-deleted post on X, asking people to "help me get to Congress so you never have to bow down to their stupid rock."

She started the video saying, "Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all," and then proceeded to set the Quran on fire. She concluded the video, saying, "powered by Jesus Christ."

Gomez later clarified she didn't regret burning the Quran and blamed the religious holy text for the October 7 attacks in Israel. "I stand by my actions & I will never bend a knee to the book that is responsible for the massacre of October 7th, took the lives of 13 U.S service members at Abbey Gate, & calls for our assassination," she wrote on X.

"Since you love the Muslims so much, why don't you open the borders & let the Muslims take over Israel?" she continued.

In another video of an interview with Fox26 Houston, Gomez claimed that not a single Muslim had condemned the rape of little girls in Europe by their fellow rapist Muslim. "Because that's what the Quran teaches, to rape & to instil terror into the hearts of the disbelievers," she added.

"Jesus rose from the dead, can't say the same about Muhamed," she wrote.

Texas has roughly 1 per cent of the Muslim population.

Gomez's action drew criticism from Richard Grenell, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for special missions, who said she was "undermining" the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

"Stop undermining the very First Amendment to the Constitution established by our forefathers. The US Constitution guarantees freedom of religion. You don't understand our freedoms very well," he said, according to TRT Global.