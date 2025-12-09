Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Runaway Bride's Arrest Leads To Fake Marriage Racket Bust In Maharashtra

According to police, an agent allegedly took Rs 1.90 lakh from the victim, Nagesh Jagtap, a resident of Kodri village in Ambajogai tehsil, assuring him of arranging a marriage.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Runaway Bride's Arrest Leads To Fake Marriage Racket Bust In Maharashtra
A search is on for other members of the gang.
Beed:

Police on Tuesday busted a gang which allegedly used to arrange marriages by taking money from grooms with the arrest of a woman in Beed district of Maharashtra, officials said.

She was trying to flee her in-laws' home immediately after tying the knot with a 36-year-old man.

A search is on for other members of the gang. Police have registered a case against the woman and three others.

According to police, an agent allegedly took Rs 1.90 lakh from the victim, Nagesh Jagtap, a resident of Kodri village in Ambajogai tehsil, assuring him of arranging a marriage.

The wedding was performed between Jagtap and Priti Raut at a temple in Kaij tehsil at around 12.30 PM. After the ceremony, the couple and their relatives travelled to Kodri village, police said.

However, around 4.30 pm, the newly-married woman allegedly attempted to flee under the pretext of going to the washroom. A villager noticed her moving suspiciously and alerted Jagtap's family. A search was initiated, and she was found near the Dighol Amba bus stand, an official said.

Her interrogation revealed a conspiracy to cheat Jagtap by solemnising a fake marriage.

Based on Jagtap's complaint, the police registered an FIR against Raut, her aunt, a marriage agent, and another person.

A police official said a local notary who prepared documents and a computer operator, who allegedly created a fake Aadhaar card in the groom's name, even before the wedding, will be questioned.

A tehsil court remanded Raut to police custody till December 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Runaway Bride, Fake Marriage Racket, Maharashtra
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com