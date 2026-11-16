<i>"Rang Birangi Duniya"</i>: Prince William Shares Vision For World On India Visit

The Prince of Wales invoked the Hindi phrase "Rang Birangi Duniya" to share his vision for the future, drawing cheers from the crowd and kickstarting the royal tour of Mumbai, along with the Princess of Wales, with a vibrant burst of energy.

"There is a phrase in Hindi - Rang Birangi Duniya. A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white. Not presented a false choice between people and planet. Prosperity or nature. But in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere and progress benefits us all," Prince William said while addressing the gathering at the the Impact Assembly attended by environmental innovators, business leaders, philanthropists and government representatives.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai for a three-day visit to India, kicking off their engagements with a game of gully cricket alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren, a Metro ride, and an address. Their trip includes attending the Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 with the mission "to find, celebrate and scale the solutions that will repair our planet by 2030".

"Over the past six years, Earthshot has shown me that people with the answers are already out there. Our task is to find them," Prince William said in his address.

Earthshot Prize Spotlights India As Global Engine For Climate Solutions

Jason Knauf, the Chief Executive Officer of The Earthshot Prize, said that there are few better places to tell this story than India, the host of this year's event.

"It is home to more Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists than any other country. When something works here, it can change the lives of millions," he said.

"Each achievement matters. Together, they tell us something more. They show the response underway; they show what is possible; and they set precedents for others to follow," Knauf added.

Amazon, NVIDIA, Uber and IKEA are among the global names that are joining forces with Earthshot Prize winners and finalists, as new partnerships, investments and expansions were announced at the event in Mumbai. These cross-continental milestones are set to transform entire ecological systems, and help transform entire systems. Key targets include bringing cleaner air to over 200 million people in India, safeguarding 100 million smallholder farmers from extreme weather, securing new long-term funding for ocean conservation, and providing extreme heat protection to more than 100,000 low-income women across South Asia.

The Impact Assembly in Mumbai is part of the biggest Earthshot Summit yet, a programme of high-level events and meetings leading up to the Awards Night taking place in Mumbai on November 17.

Also read: Video: Prince William, Kate Middleton Experience Mumbai Metro Ride During India Visit

Prince and Princess Of Wales Travel In Mumbai Metro

To reach the venue of the Impact Assembly, the UK royals travelled in Mumbai's metro, encouraging the use of public transport to cut vehicular emissions.

"A special moment for the Aqua Line! We were honoured to welcome Their Royal Highnesses' The Prince and Princess of Wales aboard Mumbai Metro Line-3, travelling from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra Kurla Complex. The ride showcased a modern, developing India, with world-class infrastructure and fast, seamless travel beneath the heart of Mumbai. Every journey by public transport is a step towards a greener, more sustainable future," the metro authorities said.

A Gully Cricket Game

Before the metro ride, Prince William and Kate Middleton also engaged in a game of 'gully cricket' with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. They were also seen engrossed in a lively conversation with Tendulkar while sipping a kulhad tea.

Also read: Video: Prince William, Kate Middleton Enjoy Mumbai's Cutting Chai After Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar

Prince William and Kate Middleton took turns to bat during the game.

What Is The Earthshot Prize

Founded by Prince William and incubated in The Royal Foundation in 2020 for a year before becoming an independent organisation, The Earthshot Prize is the world's most prestigious environmental award designed to identify, back and celebrate groundbreaking leadership in environmental action.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize is designed to mobilise a decade of action for the planet.

The five challenges are: protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate.

The Prince and Princess are in Mumbai for the awards night that will be attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor, and Simone Ashley, among other guests. They will be joined by Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha. The event will be hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar.