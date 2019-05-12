Ram Vilas Paswan Seeks CBI Probe Into Dalit Woman Rape Case

The crime had happened on April 26 but a case was registered on May 7 after the polls were over in the state on May 6, Ram Vilas Paswan said.

All India | | Updated: May 12, 2019 14:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ram Vilas Paswan Seeks CBI Probe Into Dalit Woman Rape Case

Ram Vilas Paswan said we demand a CBI probe and stringent action against the culprits.


New Delhi: 

Union minister and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan today demanded a CBI probe into the rape of a Dalit woman in Rajasthan's Alwar and accused the Congress government in the state of hiding the crime for several days for electoral benefit.

The Lok Sabha polls in the state are now over.

The Lok Janshakti Party chief said in a statement the state government is responsible for such a "condemnable" development. He alleged it did not allow a case to be filed until the election concluded in the state.

The crime had happened on April 26 but a case was registered on May 7 after the polls were over in the state on May 6, Mr Paswan said.

"We demand a CBI probe and stringent action against the culprits," he said. 

He also took a swipe at BSP supremo Mayawati over her criticism of the Rajasthan government, accusing her of shedding crocodile tears.

She supports the Congress after elections everywhere,  he said.

Mayawati's BSP has given support to the Congress government in the state. 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ram Vilas PaswanLok Sabha pollsCongress government

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ElectionElection 2019Mother's DayLok Sabha ElectionLok Sabha PollsDelhi ElectionHow to vote IndiaIndian General ElectionElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019Entertainment NewsIPL FinalNokia 4.2Honor 20 LiteSamsung A50Ramadan Time Table

................................ Advertisement ................................