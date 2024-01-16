Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Begins Today: Live Updates

Ram Temple LIVE Updates: PM will take part in consecration ceremony on January 22.

The preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are in full swing and the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the temple will begin today.

The program and worship ritual of Ram Lalla in his new grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will start from January 16, while the idol which is to be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18.

Over 7,000 people have been invited by the temple trust and they include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The city is getting decked up for the grand ceremony at the temple, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Ram Mandir consecration:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jan 16, 2024 08:04 (IST) January 22

Over 100 chartered jets will land in Ayodhya with the invitees for the event. Devotees from 150 countries are expected to attend the ceremony on the final day. From 12:30 pm to 1 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place and the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated.

The temple will be closed for devotees on January 21 and 22 and will be open for people the next day, January 23.



Jan 16, 2024 08:04 (IST) January 19

The holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

January 20

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

January 21

The Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest.



Jan 16, 2024 08:04 (IST) Here's the schedule of the grand event

January 16 to 22

The rituals for the consecration ceremony will begin today. The host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship and offering of cow will be held on the banks of Saryu river.

January 17

A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

January 18

The formal rituals will begin with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan and Vastu Puja.



Jan 16, 2024 08:03 (IST) 'Ram Lalla' Idol Created By Karnataka Sculptor Selected For Ayodhya Temple

Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Mysuru's Arun Yogiraj has been selected for Ayodhya's Ram temple, Temple Trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ayodhya, Mr Rai said the idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mr Yogiraj has been selected by the trust from among three idols. The idols have been carved separately by three sculptors, he said.

The new idol is made of stone and weighs "somewhere between 150-200 kgs", Mr Rai told reporters.



Jan 16, 2024 08:02 (IST) Rituals For Ram Temple Inauguration To Start Today. Details Here

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday disclosed crucial details about the upcoming pran prathistha ceremony of Shri Ram Lala in the newly constructed grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

