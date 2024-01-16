Pics: Preparations In Full Swing, Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Begins

Musicians from different parts of India have been selected to perform.

The preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are in full swing and the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the temple have begun today.

The program and worship ritual of Ram Lalla in his new grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will start from January 16, while the idol which is to be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18.

From Uttar Pradesh's Pakhawaj to Tamil Nadu's Mridang, different classical instruments from across the country will be played to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the temple trust has said.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said musicians from different parts of India have been selected to perform during the grand function on January 22.

See the latest pictures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple: