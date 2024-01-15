Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Begins Today: See Full Schedule

The temple will be closed for devotees on January 21 and 22.

The preparations for the inauguration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya are in full swing and the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the temple will begin tomorrow. The event will be held over seven days and the temple will be inaugurated on January 22.

Ayodhya has undergone a massive transformation since Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a "Bhoomi Pujan" on August 5, 2020, to mark the building of the grand Ram Mandir.

Over 7,000 people have been invited by the temple trust and they include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The city is getting decked up for the grand ceremony at the temple, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend.

Here's the schedule of the grand event.

January 16 to 22

The rituals for the consecration ceremony will begin tomorrow. The host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship and offering of cow will be held on the banks of Saryu river.

January 17

A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

January 18

The formal rituals will begin with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan and Vastu Puja.

January 19

The holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

January 20

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

January 21

The Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest.

January 22

Over 100 chartered jets will land in Ayodhya with the invitees for the event. Devotees from 150 countries are expected to attend the ceremony on the final day. From 12:30 pm to 1 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place and the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated.

The temple will be closed for devotees on January 21 and 22 and will be open for people the next day, January 23.

(With inputs from ANI)