Mysuru-Based Sculptor's Ram Lalla Idol Selected For Ayodhya Temple

A Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Mysuru's Arun Yogiraj has been selected for Ayodhya's Ram temple, Temple Trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ayodhya, Mr Rai said the idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mr Yogiraj has been selected by the trust from among three idols. The idols have been carved separately by three sculptors, he said.

The new idol is made of stone and weighs "somewhere between 150-200 kgs", Mr Rai told reporters.

He also said the idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture.

Mr Rai said the current idol of Ram Lalla, which has been worshipped for the last 70 years, will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

The "pran pratishtha" (consecration ceremony) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be organised on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Over 7,000 people have been invited by the temple trust for the grand ceremony.

Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Begins Today

The preparations for the inauguration of the Ram temple are in full swing and the formal procedures for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla will begin today.

The event is scheduled to be held over seven days:

January 16 to 22

The rituals for the consecration ceremony will begin today. The host appointed by the temple trust -- Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- will conduct the atonement ceremony.

The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship and offering of cow will be held on the banks of Saryu river.

January 17

A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

January 18

The formal rituals will begin with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan and Vastu Puja.

January 19

The holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

January 20

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

January 21

The Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest.

January 22

The main "pran pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12:30 pm on January 22 and the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated. Devotees from 150 countries are likely to attend the consecration ceremony on the final day.

The temple will remain closed for devotees on January 21 and 22 and will open for the public on January 23.