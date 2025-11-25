In Pics: The Ram Temple Sacred Flag PM Modi Will Hoist In Ayodhya

The flag-hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple will take place shortly, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the sacred Hindu ritual of 'Dhwaja Arohan', symbolising the completion of its construction.

NDTV has accessed the pictures of the saffron-coloured flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length.

The right-angled triangular flag bears the image of a radiant sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of a Kovidara tree.

In scriptural tradition, the raising of the 'dhwaja' symbolises the victory of 'dharma' (righteousness) over 'adharma' (unrighteousness).

"The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya," PM Modi's office said.

The flag will rise atop a 'shikhar' constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity.

"The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union. This date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The ceremony will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be in attendance.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir in August 2020, nearly a year after the Supreme Court awarded the entire 2.77-acre disputed land for the construction of the temple.

The Prime Minister then performed the consecration ceremony in January 2024.