PM Modi Hoists Sacred Flag At Ram Temple. See Pictures

- Prime Minister Modi hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya
- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP leaders Anandiben Patel and Yogi Adityanath attended
- The 22-foot flag features a radiant Sun, Om symbol, and Kovidara tree images
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya during a sacred ceremony called "Dhwaj Arohan", marking the formal completion of its construction.
PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.
Here's a look at the flag hoisting by PM Modi in pictures.
Construction of the temple began after the Bhumi Poojan was performed by PM Modi in August 2020. Its foundation was laid by the Supreme Court awarded the 2.77 acre disputed land for the construction of the temple on November 9, 2019, judgment.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world