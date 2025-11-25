PM Modi Hoists Sacred Flag At Ram Temple. See Pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya during a sacred ceremony called "Dhwaj Arohan", marking the formal completion of its construction.

PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

Here's a look at the flag hoisting by PM Modi in pictures.

PM Modi hoisted a 22-foot religious flag atop the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PTI

He led the rituals in the presence of sadhus, dignitaries, and members of the Ram Janambhoomi Trust. PTI

The right-angled triangular flag measures 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. PTI

It features the image of a radiant Sun, the sacred symbol 'Om', and the Kovidara tree. PTI

The flag hoisting was done on 'Abhijit Muhurat", a planetary constellation considered auspicious by Hindus. PTI

The ceremony marked the formal completion of the construction of Ram temple.

The ceremony took place on a day coinciding with the Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami.

The rituals were performed by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India. PTI

Construction of the temple began after the Bhumi Poojan was performed by PM Modi in August 2020. Its foundation was laid by the Supreme Court awarded the 2.77 acre disputed land for the construction of the temple on November 9, 2019, judgment.