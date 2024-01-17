Ahead Of Consecration, Ram Lalla's Idol To Be Taken To Ayodhya Temple Today

The idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be brought inside the Ram Temple for the first time on Wednesday, marking the second day of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the grand Ayodhya temple.

A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla or infant Ram, carved in black stone by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, will reach the temple today for "parisar pravesh" or "entry". Devotees will also carry water from the holy Saryu river in pots or "kalash" to the temple.

Preparations to take the idol to the new Ram temple complex were on since last night. The idol, which weighs "somewhere between 150-200 kgs", was placed on a truck decorated with flowers late at night for the procession with the help of a crane.

According to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, around 1:20 pm, a series of rituals will be performed before the idol enters the Temple premises. Jal Yatra, Teerth Pujan, Brahmin-Batuk- Kumari-Suvasini Pujan, Vardhini Pujan, Kalashyatra will be performed before the idol of Ram Lalla in the Prasad complex.

"On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a perambulation of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of the temple's chief priest Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

The procession with the idol will perambulate the temple after which the idol will be placed inside. The idol will officially be installed in the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow.

The 6 day-long rituals will culminate in the grand consecration or Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23, General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event.