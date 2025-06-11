Mob Vandalises Tagore's Ancestral Home In Bangladesh Over Parking Dispute

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh was vandalised by a mob.

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home, the historic Kachharibari in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district, was vandalised by a mob following a confrontation between a visitor and a museum employee. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and temporarily closed the site to the public.

According to local media reports, the unrest began when a visitor arrived at the Rabindra Kachharibari, also known as the Rabindra Memorial Museum, with his family. A dispute reportedly broke out between the visitor and staff at the entrance over a motorcycle parking fee. Tensions escalated, and the visitor was allegedly confined in an office room and physically assaulted by staff.

The incident sparked local outrage. On Tuesday, residents formed a human chain in protest, which was followed by a mob storming the premises. The auditorium of the Kachharibari was vandalised, and a director of the institution was physically attacked.

In response, the Department of Archaeology has formed a three-member committee to investigate the attack, according to the state-run BSS news agency. The committee has been instructed to submit its findings within five working days.

Speaking to reporters, Md Habibur Rahman, custodian of the Kachharibari, said the site has been temporarily closed to visitors due to “unavoidable circumstances.” He added that the entire premises is now under official surveillance.

Located in Shahzadpur, in Bangladesh's Rajshahi division, Kachharibari is both a historic residence and former revenue office of the Tagore family. Rabindranath Tagore spent considerable time at the estate, where he created many of his celebrated literary works. The mansion has since been preserved as a cultural heritage site and museum dedicated to the poet's life and legacy.

