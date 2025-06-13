Advertisement
Air India Mumbai-London Flight Returns After 3 Hours In Air: Flightradar24

According to sources, some flights are being diverted due to airspace restrictions due to the escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
New Delhi:

An Air India flight, en route to London, returned to Mumbai after three hours in air, according to news agency PTI citing Flightradar24 data. The Mumbai-London flight remained in the air for three years after departing from the airport at 5:39 am.

According to sources, some flights are being diverted due to airspace restrictions due to the escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel. 

Details to follow. 

Show full article

