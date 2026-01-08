Infant Had Breathing Issues Mid-Air, Air India Express Makes Priority Landing

An Air India Express Bengaluru-bound flight from Jaipur made a priority landing after a one-year-old child developed breathing issues mid-flight.
Flight IX1240 was scheduled to reach Bengaluru at night, but the pilot requested Air Traffic Control (ATC) for a medical emergency landing at Indore around 8 pm.
Airline sources said that a fellow passenger, a doctor, provided CPR to the infant mid-air. Upon landing, the airline had an ambulance ready and the child was taken to a nearby hospital; however, the baby died during treatment.
"On 6 January, there was a medical emergency involving an infant on our Jaipur-Bengaluru flight, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to Indore. Immediate support was facilitated on board by the crew and a doctor travelling on the flight. The infant was rushed to a hospital upon landing. Unfortunately, the infant succumbed to the medical condition. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time," an Air India Express spokesperson said.
