Air India Issue Advisory Amid Fog-Related Disruptions In Delhi, North India

Air India on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for passengers flying on the morning of January 7, warning that heavy fog and reduced visibility over Delhi and parts of northern India could disrupt flight operations across its network.

In a post shared on X, Air India said it is closely monitoring the situation and has put proactive measures in place to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Heavy fog and reduced visibility are forecast for Delhi and parts of Northern India tomorrow morning. These conditions may have a cascading impact on flight schedules across our network.

The airline assured passengers that ground staff will be available to provide assistance in case of any unexpected delays, diversions or cancellations. Air India also highlighted its FogCare initiative, under which passengers booked on flights likely to be affected by fog are informed in advance and offered flexible options.

— Air India (@airindia) January 6, 2026

Under the FogCare policy, affected passengers can reschedule their flights at no additional cost or opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund without any penalty.

Air India advised passengers scheduled to travel on Wednesday to check the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport and to plan for additional travel time.

"If you are flying with us tomorrow, we recommend that you check the updated flight status here: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving for the airport and allow yourself extra time to reach the airport," the advisory further read.

"The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation during these weather-related challenges," the advisory added.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport continued under CAT III conditions, airport authorities stated in a post on X, though the post informed that passengers may experience delays or disruptions.

CAT III is a category of Instrument Landing System (ILS) that offers lower minimums for visibility and decision height. CAT III allows for almost zero visibility landings in some cases. Advanced equipment and pilot training are required for CAT III approaches.

"Flight operations continue to be in CAT III. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information," DAA said.

Moreover, the national capital is currently experiencing cold weather conditions and has recorded its first 'cold day' of the season.

Maximum temperatures in areas like Palam and Lodi Road have been recorded in a narrow range of 13°C to 16°C. It marks the onset of a winter spell as it is the first day of such conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that these cold-day conditions are likely to persist through tomorrow, suggesting no immediate relief for residents from the cold.

According to IMD, a 'cold day' is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is labelled a severe cold day.

