Blood-stained shirt of one of the accused, Akash. The blood was Raja Raghuvanshi's, officials said.

Blood-stained clothes of another accused, Anand - which he was wearing at the time of his arrest.

Sonam's blood-stained raincoat.

Weapon used in the murder - a machete.

Fingerprints of the contract killers.

Electronic gadgets and mobile phones.

CCTV footages from 42 places.

Statements of the hotel owners where Sonam and the accused stayed.

Statement of the hotel owner from where Raja and Sonam took the scooty.

Statement of the shopkeeper from where the accused took the weapon.

Copies of the identity cards of all the accused found from the hotels.

Flight and train tickets.

Call records of the conversations between the accused and Sonam.

Mobile locations of all the accused and Sonam.

Statement of the accused confessing to the crime.

Many digital footprints.