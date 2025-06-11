Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, was brought to Shillong overnight. She was taken to the Ganesh Das hospital for her medical test and brought to the Sadar police station, where she spent the night. Sonam and the four accused are in a three-day transit remand with the Meghalaya Police.
Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam got married on May 11. Nine days later, they left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20 - with a one-way ticket in hand. The couple roamed around the breathtaking hills for three days before going "missing". On June 2, Raja's body was found in a gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area - triggering a murder investigation. On the night of June 7, officials found Sonam in an unconscious state at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was taken to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police, and was subsequently arrested.
Honeymoon Murder Case: Evidence Found So Far
Blood-stained shirt of one of the accused, Akash. The blood was Raja Raghuvanshi's, officials said.
Blood-stained clothes of another accused, Anand - which he was wearing at the time of his arrest.
Sonam's blood-stained raincoat.
Weapon used in the murder - a machete.
Fingerprints of the contract killers.
Electronic gadgets and mobile phones.
CCTV footages from 42 places.
Statements of the hotel owners where Sonam and the accused stayed.
Statement of the hotel owner from where Raja and Sonam took the scooty.
Statement of the shopkeeper from where the accused took the weapon.
Copies of the identity cards of all the accused found from the hotels.
Flight and train tickets.
Call records of the conversations between the accused and Sonam.
Mobile locations of all the accused and Sonam.
Statement of the accused confessing to the crime.
Many digital footprints.
Man Slaps Accused In Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case At Indore Airport
A passenger slapped an accused arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Tuesday night. The incident took place when a Meghalaya Police team was entering the airport with four accused.
When a passenger waiting with his luggage saw them walking by, he suddenly slapped one of the accused, apparently expressing his anger over the murder that has shook the nation.
As the accused were wearing masks, it could not be immediately known who among the accused was slapped.
Indore, Madhya Pradesh: At the Indore Airport, a passenger slapped one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, who were being escorted by Shillong Police and Indore Crime Branch for a flight to Shillong on transit remand pic.twitter.com/evB5ppJ2I8— IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025
Sonam Raghuvanshi Brought To Shillong, To Be Produced In Court Today
Sonam was taken to Bihar's Patna last evening via road from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - where she had surrendered before the police. She was then flown from Patna to Kolkata and was put on a flight to Guwahati at 9:20 pm. The murder accused was brought out of the airport by the Meghalaya police through the cargo gate and taken to the Sadar police station in Shillong.
The Meghalaya police took Sonam to the Ganesh Das hospital for her medical test and brought her back to the police station, where she spent the night.