1 Month After Wedding To Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam's Murder Confession

Exactly one month after her marriage to 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, has confessed to her role in his murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, sources have told NDTV. The confession, according to sources, was made during police interrogation.

Under Indian law, confessions made to police officers are not admissible in court. For any such statement to hold evidentiary value, it must be recorded before a magistrate.

The confession follows the arrest of Sonam and her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, earlier this week. Kushwaha, 21, worked at Sonam's family business and is alleged to have maintained a romantic relationship with her both before and after her marriage to Raja.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 in Indore. Ten days later, they departed for their honeymoon in Meghalaya. By May 23, both had gone missing. Raja's body was discovered on 2 June in a gorge in East Khasi Hills. Sonam surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on 8 June, claiming to be unwell. She surrendered to local police and was placed under arrest.

Details to follow.

