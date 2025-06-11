Raincoat, 'Khukri', And Blood: New Details In Sonam Raghuvanshi Case

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. New evidence has emerged in the murder case of Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi, found dead in Meghalaya. Raja's wife, Sonam, and her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, are suspected masterminds behind the murder. Forensic analysis confirmed blood on clothing belonging to suspects.

New details have emerged in the murder of Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi, whose decomposed body was recovered from a gorge in Meghalaya on June 2. Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, are suspected to be the masterminds behind his killing, with a few others also involved.

A trail of digital footprints, bloody clothing, CCTV footage, and key witness testimonies has unravelled the alleged conspiracy behind what investigators are now calling a contract killing, one that unfolded under the pretext of a honeymoon in one of India's most popular tourist destinations.

Among the most damning physical evidence collected so far are:

A blood-stained shirt belonging to one of the accused, Akash, was confirmed by forensic analysis to contain Raja Raghuvanshi's blood.

Sonam's raincoat, also bearing blood traces, is now under forensic analysis.

The murder weapon, a khukri (a curved blade), was covered and is being examined.

Blood-stained clothes worn by another accused, Anand, at the time of his arrest.

Fingerprints of the accused on various surfaces, including the murder weapon and Raja's belongings.

A cache of electronic evidence, including mobile phones and digital devices used by the accused.

CCTV footage from 42 locations, tracking movements of Sonam, Raja, and the accused across Meghalaya and beyond.

Statements from hotel owners confirming bookings by the accused, often under their real identities.

The couple used a signed rental record from the scooter vendor in Shillong.

Testimony from a shopkeeper who sold the khukri used in the murder.

Photocopies of Aadhaar cards and other ID documents were provided by the accused at the lodges.

Train and flight tickets correlating to the travel timeline of all suspects.

Call detail records prove active communication between Sonam, her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha, and the three killers.

Mobile phone location data places all parties near the murder site on May 23.

Verbal confessions were made by the three hired killers during preliminary police interrogations.

Numerous digital clues, some of which have been sent to central forensic labs for analysis.

Missing Links in the Investigation

Despite these breakthroughs, investigators have not yet recovered Sonam's mobile phone, which could contain incriminating chats, photographs, or call logs. Also missing are the phones of other suspects, along with the clothes worn by some accused during the crime.

Officials have also admitted they are yet to conclusively trace the money trail, specifically, the alleged Rs 20 lakh payment offered for the murder, and map the escape routes and hideouts used by the accused post-crime.

The police official, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem who cracked the case, told NDTV that there is substantial evidence to implicate the victim's wife and her alleged partner, Raj Kushwaha.

The Sequence

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has pieced together the sequence of events leading to the murder:

1. Three men - Akash, Anand, and Vikash - travelled from Indore to Shillong, using multiple modes of transport to avoid detection.

2. On May 23, Sonam and Raja set out on a trek in Cherrapunji, accompanied by the three accused.

3. They bypassed the usual tourist trail to the double-decker living root bridge and instead took the lesser-known, rugged Mawlingkhiyiat trail.

4. Local guide Albert Pde saw the group around 10:00 a.m., noting that they were speaking Hindi and declined his services.

5. Once isolated, Sonam allegedly lagged behind and screamed "kill him", prompting Vicky Thakur to launch the first blow.

6. The other two accused joined in the assault, striking Raja on the head and torso with sharp weapons.

7. The body was then dragged and pushed into a gorge, reportedly with Sonam assisting in the disposal.

The Aftermath And Escape

In the hours after the murder, Sonam boarded a taxi from Mawkadok to Shillong, then travelled by road to Guwahati. From there, she allegedly took a train to Indore, although this is still being cross-verified, Mr Syiem said.

The three killers fled Meghalaya for Guwahati, before boarding separate trains back to Madhya Pradesh.

The Murder Plot

Sonam, 24, married Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, on May 11 in Indore. Unknown to Raja or his family, she was allegedly in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, 21, an employee at her family's business.

Police allege Sonam and Raj planned the murder and offered the hired killers ₹20 lakh to carry it out.

"She was in touch with Raj on the day of the crime. He was not in Meghalaya, but we believe he coordinated the attack remotely," said SP Syiem.

Raj Kushwaha and the three accused killers are currently in police custody and were scheduled to arrive in Shillong for court proceedings and investigation.

How the Case Was Cracked

After Raja's body was found on June 2, Sonam was initially feared to have gone missing, possibly a second victim or kidnapped by Raja's killers. However, she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 8, and surrendered at the Nandganj police station.

"Sonam surrendered under pressure," Dalton P Marak, IGP (Law and Order), told news agency IANS.

She was taken into Meghalaya Police custody and is being interrogated in Shillong. Raj Kushwaha and the three alleged killers were arrested earlier from different locations in Indore and Uttar Pradesh.

Timeline Of Key Events

May 11: Raja and Sonam marry in Indore.

May 21: Couple arrives in Shillong, checks into Balaji Guest House.

May 22: They rent a scooty, travel to Sohra (Cherrapunji).

May 23: Couple begins trek, Raja allegedly killed.

May 24: Abandoned scooty found in Sohrarim.

June 2: Raja's body recovered.

June 7: Police arrest three accused in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

June 8: Sonam surrenders in UP's Ghazipur.