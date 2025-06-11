We Have Boycotted Her, Cut All Ties: Sonam's Brother On Meghalaya Murder

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Sonam Raghuvanshi has reportedly confessed to killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

Her family has boycotted her and said she should be hanged if found guilty.

Her brother, Govind, also met Raja Raghuvanshi's family. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, who has reportedly confessed to killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, has now been "boycotted" by her family. Her brother, Govind, met Raja's family and said her family wants her to be hanged if she is guilty.

Govind went to the residence of Sonam's in-laws in Indore on Wednesday and a video shows him hugging Raja Raghuvanshi's mother. The mother, Uma, is seen crying and Govind breaks out into tears too.

Sonam, 24, is accused of plotting the murder of Raja, 29, who was killed during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23, just 12 days after they got married. Sonam was allegedly in love with Raj Kushwaha, a 21-year-old employee in their family business, and they had roped in three of Kushwaha's friends to carry out the murder.

Speaking to reporters with Raja's brother, Vipin, after the meeting, Govind said in Hindi, "It is not confirmed that Sonam was behind the murder. But the evidence being brought to light makes me 100% sure that she has got this done. The names of the other people that have come to light are all related to Raj Kushwaha."

"I have apologised to Raja's family. I had given my sister to this family and I am a part of it now. My family has severed all ties with Sonam. I liked Raja. If Sonam is guilty, she must be hanged," he added.

Govind said Kushwaha used to call Sonam 'didi' (elder sister) all the time and, in a big revelation, added that she had also been tying a rakhi (a sign of sisterly love) on Kushwaha's wrist for the past three years.

To a question on the statements made by Kushwaha's mother, Govind said she would not be aware of a relationship between her son and Sonam because he always used to call her 'didi'. "He would sit next to me and she would tie rakhi on both our wrists."

Sonam's brother said Kushwaha had been managing the family's plywood factory and the customer-facing side of the business for two to three years.



First Call

Sonam had been missing since the murder on May 23. She surfaced at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in the early hours of Monday and asked if she could call her family, after which she dialled Govind.

When Govind was asked about this, he said, "At that time, she was just crying and telling me that she was at the dhaba. I called the cops and asked them to go there... I am standing with the truth, my lawyer will fight on behalf of this (Raja's) family. If, like the police are saying, Sonam has confessed to this crime, then she is guilty."

Govind said Sonam had been happy after getting engaged to Raja and she had shopped for two months before the wedding. He also denied reports of Sonam having told her mother that she was against the marriage and her family would be responsible for the consequences if she did anything to Raja.

"We have boycotted Sonam and society will too. We have cut ties with her," Govind said.

He also apologised to the Meghalaya government for making allegations against the state police.

'Govind Not At Fault'

Speaking to reporters later, Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said she does not think there has been any mistake on Govind's part.

"Govind told me he wants Sonam to be hang. He is unhappy about what happened to Raja. He is not at fault," said Ms Raghuvanshi

