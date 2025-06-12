"If I Was Quiet...": Raja Raghuvanshi's Sister On Backlash Over Reels

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Srashti Raghuvanshi faces backlash for using her brother's murder for social media awareness.

She defends her actions, stating silence would have led to a swift closure of her brother's case.

Srashti accuses critics of not supporting her quest for justice for her murdered brother. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Raja Raghuvanshi's sister, Srashti, has received massive backlash over her Instagram reels, lashing out at Sonam - her sister-in-law and the prime accused in the murder of her brother. Ever since Raja's body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya, Srashti has been posting reels raising awareness around her brother's death and calling for justice. However, this did not sit well with users as they accused her of using her family tragedy as a way to gain traction online.

Srashti has now responded to the backlash, saying that if she had stayed quiet, then the case would have been closed in two to three days - with no trace of Raja's killers.

"Whoever is saying that I'm using my brother's death to increase my followers and views, it's not like that. If I hadn't posted and it had not gone viral, maybe his killers would not have been found yet. If we had kept quiet then this case would have closed in two to three days. We have seen so many such cases - killers would not have been found," she said in a post on Instagram.

Srashti said that whatever she can do for her murdered brother, she will.

"Whoever I have to fight with, wherever I have to go, I will make sure my voice reaches everyone. Whoever says anything otherwise, it's wrong. I can see I'm being trolled everywhere. But what are you doing for my brother? You are just slamming me. But you should think about how a sister is raising her voice for her brother. You should support me, assist me. But you are blaming me. I don't know what to say," she said.

She added, "But whatever I have to do for my brother, wherever I have to raise my voice, I will do."

The massive backlash online began when Srashti, who has 4,81,000 followers on Instagram, posted a video lashing out at Sonam - with the couple's marriage picture and a video as the backdrop.

"My brother had vowed to be with Sonam Raghuvanshi for seven lives, but she couldn't stay with him for even seven days. What did he do that you killed him? You could have eloped if you liked someone else. Why did you kill him? Why did you take away someone's brother, someone's son," she said, sobbing.

Sonam, 24, and her lover, Raj, were arrested on Monday along with their three aides, Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi, and Vishal Singh Chauhan, for allegedly murdering 29-year-old Raja.

The Honeymoon Murder Case

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11. Nine days later, they left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20 - with a one-way ticket in hand. The couple roamed around in the Northeast for three days before going "missing". When their family members could not reach them, they reached out to the police.

What initially started as a probe to find the couple, turned into a murder investigation when Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, ten days after the brutal crime. A machete, suspected to be the murder weapon, was also recovered. His preliminary autopsy report revealed that he was attacked twice - once each on the back and front of his head.

On the night of June 7, the 'missing' wife was found in an unconscious state at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was taken to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police, and was subsequently taken into custody. The Meghalaya police then launched 'Operation Honeymoon' by forming a 20-member team and arrested the remaining four accused in overnight raids.

All five accused have been brought to Shillong and sent to eight-day police custody.