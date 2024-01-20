Ram Temple Event: Parking Arrangements For Over 22,000 Vehicles At 51 Places In Ayodhya

Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests (File)

The Yogi government has made comprehensive arrangements for parking at 51 designated locations in Ayodhya Dham for the Shri Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha ceremony. With a capacity of 22,825 vehicles, these places are conveniently marked on Google Maps to facilitate access for guests.

Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests, ensuring a well-organized and equipped setup, including wireless and PA systems.

ADG Traffic BD Paulson informed that 51 places have been identified to park the vehicles of the guests coming for the Shri Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha programme in Ayodhya Dham.

"The designated locations offer simultaneous parking for approximately 22,825 vehicles. These include 5 spots on Rampath, 1 on Bhakti Path Marg, 4 on Dharma Path Marg, 5 on Parikrama Marg, 2 on Bandha Marg, 1 on Tehri Bazaar Rampath to Mahobra Marg and 7 places on Tehri Bazaar Rampath to Unwal Marg," he said.

Additionally, parking arrangements cover two spots on the Ayodhya to Gonda route, ten on NH 27, seven in Tirtha Kshetra Puram, three around Karsevak Puram tent city, and four at Ramkatha Mandapam tent city.

"These parking lots have been built on government, Nazul, private, and tourism department lands. Apart from this, vehicles will also be parked in the multilevel parking built in Ayodhya Dham," the CMO said in a press release.

Ayodhya Traffic CO Rajesh Tiwari said that six parking spaces located at Rampath and Bhakti Path have been reserved for the vehicles of VVIP guests.

"Over 1225 vehicles of VVIP guests will be parked here. Apart from this, nine parking spaces on Dharma Path Marg and Parikrama Marg have been reserved for VIPs. More than ten thousand VIP vehicles will be parked here," he said.

Apart from this, parking has been reserved at different places for the guests coming for the Pran Pratistha programme.

"Along NH-27, eight parking spaces have been reserved for the police force, capable of accommodating over two thousand police vehicles. Stringent security measures, including drone surveillance, have been implemented to ensure the safety of these parking facilities," the press release added.

